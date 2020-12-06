1/
Karl Hofer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hofer, Karl GUILDERLAND Karl Hofer, 99, formerly of Guilderland, died peacefully in his sleep on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of over 50 years to the late Maria Antonia (Toni), he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Ron Stack and Lore and Joe Iannelli; and his four grandchildren, Katie, Michael, Colleen and Claire. He is also survived by his brother, Wilfried; and sisters, Irmgard Getzlaff and Brigitte Leiss; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. reillyandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc
9 Voorheesville Ave
Voorheesville, NY 12186
(518) 765-3633
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved