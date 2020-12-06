Hofer, Karl GUILDERLAND Karl Hofer, 99, formerly of Guilderland, died peacefully in his sleep on November 30, 2020. Beloved husband of over 50 years to the late Maria Antonia (Toni), he is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Ron Stack and Lore and Joe Iannelli; and his four grandchildren, Katie, Michael, Colleen and Claire. He is also survived by his brother, Wilfried; and sisters, Irmgard Getzlaff and Brigitte Leiss; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. reillyandson.com