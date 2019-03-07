Stempek, Kasmer J. HOOSICK FALLS Kasmer J. Stempek, 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home in Hoosick Falls. He was born in Hoosick Falls on July 7, 1922, son of Kasmir and Stacia (Comski) Stempek. Kasmer married Joan Smith on April 8, 1950, she predeceased him on August 7, 2012. Kasmer is survived by his son Michael (Lissa) of Nahant, Mass.; and daughters, Jan McGuire (Michael) of Hoosick Falls, Jill Barnoski (Brian) of Lenox, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Chris and Sarah Stempek, Tim McGuire (Ashley), Scott McGuire (Molly), Craig McGuire (Lindsey), Drew Barnoski and Katie D'Alessandro (Joe); four great-grandchildren, Aidan and Owen McGuire, Ella and Charlotte Ollenburger also several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in the First United Presbyterian Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main St., Hoosick Falls on Friday, March 8, from 4 - 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Isabel McGuire Memorial Scholarship or the Town of Hoosick Youth Center through the funeral home. A complete obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019