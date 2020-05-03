Treiber, Kate VOORHEESVILLE Kate Treiber passed away on April 28, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was born on October 28, 1938, in Freeport, N.Y. to Emma and Aubrey Burke. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Carl Treiber. She is survived by her children, Anne (Jim) Reilly, Christine (Douglas) Melanson, Karen (Michael) Koutsourades, and Carl (Karen) Treiber. She was blessed with ten grandchildren, Martha (Jimmy), Sam, Megan, Rachel, Carl, Johan, Nina, Kate and Elena and was happily expecting her first great-grandchild in August. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Penelope Burke, Carol (Bernie) Young, and brother-in-law Cliff (Debra) Treiber. Kate was a compassionate nurse employed for many years by St. Peter's Hospital. Once retired, she became a crime victims advocate with the Albany city court system, was an active member of the Voorheesville poetry club, went on to become a master gardener, and enjoyed family vacations to Cape Cod. She was loved by all who met her for her generous heart, sense of humor and graciousness. She set all at ease, never took herself or life too seriously, brought out the good in people and had an unwavering faith that God was looking out for everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her. The family is forever grateful to the staff of Teresian House for their excellent care and for allowing family to be at her bedside during her final hours. Funeral services to be carried out privately by family. Friends of Kate are encouraged to honor her memory by planting a garden, reading a great book, or laughing with loved ones. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Voorheesville Public Library, 51 School Rd., Voorheesville, NY, 12186 in memory of Kate would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.