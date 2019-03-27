Kelly, Sister Katharine M. ALBANY Sister Katharine M. Kelly (formerly Sister Mary Joannes), died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Albany. Viewing hours will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in the Chapel of the Convent of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Avenue, Albany. Relatives and friends are welcome and are invited to attend a Prayer Service of Remembrance in the Chapel at 7 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 29, at 9:30 a.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.
