Katherine A. Faas
1939 - 2020
Faas, Katherine A. EAST GREENBUSH Katherine A. Faas, 81 of East Greenbush, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Katherine was born on March 19, 1939, in Albany, the daughter of Attil A. and Helen (Ryan) Pasquini. Katherine worked briefly for the telephone company and retired to raise her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert Faas; and her daughter Patricia Faas. Survivors include her sons, Robert (Suzi) Michael (Melissa), and Daniel (Karrie) Faas; siblings, John (the late Susan), Attil "Bud" (Suzi), Margaret (James) Devey, Mary (Michael) Otis, Helen (Francis) Nolan, James (Donna), Robert (Eileen), Jean (William) Bulman, Eleanor (Donald) Malott and Paul; and in-laws, Cathy (Tim) Burke. Katherine was the proud grandma of Jennifer, Rebecca, Alexandra, Michael, Joseph (Sarah) Hillary, Jacob, and Natalie Faas; and great-grandmother of Alexis, Owyn, Ashur, and Harvey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are are invited to her funeral at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to her calling hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre cemetery in East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Katherine's name to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
10
Funeral
11:00 AM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
