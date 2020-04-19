Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Send Flowers Obituary

Burke, Katherine Anne MERRIMACK, N.H. Katherine Anne Burke, 60, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 20, 1959, in Albany to her loving mother Thelma (Poulos) Farrell and the late Francis X. Farrell. Alongside her brother, Francis X. Farrell Jr. of Nantucket, Mass., Katherine grew up very close with her grandmother, Katherine (Miller) Poulos "Yia Yia"; who introduced her to many of her lifelong passions including Greek cooking, gardening and exercise. Katherine grew up in Albany, and successfully graduated from Academy of the Holy Names before moving on to Saint Michael's College in Burlington, Vt. where she met her best friend and love of her life, Timothy W. Burke of Simsbury, Conn. Upon earning her bachelor's degree in history, Katherine and Tim began their marriage of 37 years, raising three loving children, Timothy, Colin and Katherine "Karie" in Merrimack, N.H. After raising their three children, Katherine began her career working for the Merrimack School District as a para-educator in the Special Education Department. Her passion for childhood education and helping others gave Katherine a great sense of purpose, fulfillment and joy. During her 25-year tenure as an educator, Katherine made many close friends, including those at the Reeds Ferry Elementary School who loved and supported her like an extended family. Along with the many friends and co-workers, Katherine will be greatly missed and remembered by the hundreds of students for whom she unconditionally cared and advocated for. Known for her strong work ethic, great sense of humor and all of the recipes she loved to share, Katherine contributed a sense of comradery among those she worked with and will forever be remembered for her "can-do attitude." These values, among so many others made Katherine the resilient and loving mother, daughter, sister and wife that her family will forever remember and be grateful for. In addition to her immediate family, Katherine will be greatly missed by her loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family alike. For the safety of all who wish to attend, calling hours, memorial services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Information will be updated on the Rivet Funeral Home website as soon as it is safe to gather again. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Katherine's memory will be accepted at a later date with details being announced on the Rivet Funeral Home website.



Burke, Katherine Anne MERRIMACK, N.H. Katherine Anne Burke, 60, of Merrimack, N.H., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 20, 1959, in Albany to her loving mother Thelma (Poulos) Farrell and the late Francis X. Farrell. Alongside her brother, Francis X. Farrell Jr. of Nantucket, Mass., Katherine grew up very close with her grandmother, Katherine (Miller) Poulos "Yia Yia"; who introduced her to many of her lifelong passions including Greek cooking, gardening and exercise. Katherine grew up in Albany, and successfully graduated from Academy of the Holy Names before moving on to Saint Michael's College in Burlington, Vt. where she met her best friend and love of her life, Timothy W. Burke of Simsbury, Conn. Upon earning her bachelor's degree in history, Katherine and Tim began their marriage of 37 years, raising three loving children, Timothy, Colin and Katherine "Karie" in Merrimack, N.H. After raising their three children, Katherine began her career working for the Merrimack School District as a para-educator in the Special Education Department. Her passion for childhood education and helping others gave Katherine a great sense of purpose, fulfillment and joy. During her 25-year tenure as an educator, Katherine made many close friends, including those at the Reeds Ferry Elementary School who loved and supported her like an extended family. Along with the many friends and co-workers, Katherine will be greatly missed and remembered by the hundreds of students for whom she unconditionally cared and advocated for. Known for her strong work ethic, great sense of humor and all of the recipes she loved to share, Katherine contributed a sense of comradery among those she worked with and will forever be remembered for her "can-do attitude." These values, among so many others made Katherine the resilient and loving mother, daughter, sister and wife that her family will forever remember and be grateful for. In addition to her immediate family, Katherine will be greatly missed by her loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family alike. For the safety of all who wish to attend, calling hours, memorial services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Information will be updated on the Rivet Funeral Home website as soon as it is safe to gather again. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Katherine's memory will be accepted at a later date with details being announced on the Rivet Funeral Home website. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close