Dineen, Katherine Anne LOUDONVILLE Katherine Anne Dineen, 58 of Loudonville, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Saint Peter's Hospital, Albany. Born in New Brunswick, N.J., on March 10, 1962, she was the beloved daughter of the late John T. Dineen and late Patricia Ellen (McGrath) Dineen. She was raised in Metuchen, N.J., and resided in Loudonville for the last 40 years. Katherine attended elementary school at Saint Francis Cathedral School in Metuchen and graduated high school from Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, N.J. She earned her B.A. in art from the Academy of St. Elizabeth in Covent Station, N.J. Katherine grew up loving nature and animals, especially her cats. She enjoyed camping and spending time with friends in the great outdoors and took inspiration and joy from doing so. Art was her passion, whether it was painting wildlife or nature scenes, crocheting, loom knitting or jewelry making. She loved to be creative and had a true talent, turning that passion into a business. She loved her family, had a heart of gold and was very interested in learning more about her roots and genealogy. Katherine was predeceased by her brother Michael Dineen and is survived by many cousins and friends. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. An outdoor service will be celebrated in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Magnificat Cat Rescue and Rehoming P.O. Box 504, 5951 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10471. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
.