Hepinstall, Katherine B. ALBANY On Friday, October 9, 2020, Katherine B. Hepinstall, a loving mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 75. She was born to the late James T. and Jane Hepinstall in Albany. Kathy worked in the South Colonie School District. She enjoyed teaching tremendously and often composed little songs or created puzzles to make learning both easier and fun. Kathy's vibrant life force sparkled through her warm, sunny smile. Kathy loved people and struck up conversations filled with wit and laughter wherever she went. She formed many long-lasting and loving friendships and left an indelible mark on many. Kathy gave herself fully, whether that meant spending hours hand-crafting a unique card to mark a special occasion or dropping everything to rush to family or friends in need. She often used her problem-solving skills to help family, friends, and strangers. She always had time to empathize with and respond to others with great compassion. Her interests were many, including polka dancing, square dancing, bowling, and word games. She was a communicant in her youth at St. James Parish in Albany, then later at Holy Cross Parish. She freely shared her creativity with the parish community and sang in the choir. In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her brother, James Hepinstall. Her legacy includes her beloved son, James Dabek, and wife Emily; and her two cherished grandsons, Ethan and Noah. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Jane Flanigan and JoAnna Hepinstall; nephew, Peter (Amanda) Flanigan; nieces, Lisel (John) Krezinski, Donna Hepinstall, and Meaghan Holmsten, as well as an extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kathy's family from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Face masks, social distancing and COVID-19 tracking are required. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.