1/1
Katherine E. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin, Katherine E. SCHENECTADY Katherine "Libby" E. Martin, 96 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. She was born in Wall Township, City of Bellmar, N.J. Katherine married Arthur C. Martin Sr. in 1942 before he went overseas to serve in the Army. They moved to Halfmoon in 1958 with Art working as a hard hat diver, building the Crescent Bridge on Route 9. Katherine worked as a waitress at the former Lobster Pound in Latham before retiring as a homemaker. They moved to their dream West Virginia home until Art needed to be closer to family, settling in Knox. Following Art's death in 2004, Katherine resided in Schenectady until her passing. She was the mother of Sandra Sartain and Arthur (Anita) Martin Jr.; and grandmother of Patrick Nadeau and Jodie Woods. Amae Martin, Aaron Martin, Amber Bleau-Green and Alec Martin. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services on Friday, September 18, at 10 a.m. in Bethel Saratoga Church, 118 Woodlawn Ave., Saratoga Springs. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Committal will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread or JudicialWatch.org in memory of Katherine. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Bethel Saratoga Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved