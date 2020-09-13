Martin, Katherine E. SCHENECTADY Katherine "Libby" E. Martin, 96 of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. She was born in Wall Township, City of Bellmar, N.J. Katherine married Arthur C. Martin Sr. in 1942 before he went overseas to serve in the Army. They moved to Halfmoon in 1958 with Art working as a hard hat diver, building the Crescent Bridge on Route 9. Katherine worked as a waitress at the former Lobster Pound in Latham before retiring as a homemaker. They moved to their dream West Virginia home until Art needed to be closer to family, settling in Knox. Following Art's death in 2004, Katherine resided in Schenectady until her passing. She was the mother of Sandra Sartain and Arthur (Anita) Martin Jr.; and grandmother of Patrick Nadeau and Jodie Woods. Amae Martin, Aaron Martin, Amber Bleau-Green and Alec Martin. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend memorial services on Friday, September 18, at 10 a.m. in Bethel Saratoga Church, 118 Woodlawn Ave., Saratoga Springs. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Committal will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Daily Bread or JudicialWatch.org
