Mitchell, Katherine E. EAST GREENBUSH Katherine E. Mitchell, 26 of East Greenbush, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. "The world is no longer the same, this unbearable pain..." Kate was the daughter of Darren and Danielle (Tiscia) Mitchell. She was the best friend and sister of Erik Mitchell. She was the most wonderful mother to her son Joshua Omar Lopez Jr.; and loving girlfriend to Joshua Lopez. She is also survived by her grandparents, Mary A. Bobersky, Susan Mitchell and Charlie Wagner, and Bernie and Bonnie Mitchell; aunts, Dena Tiscia, and Kimberly (Dale) Gaylord; uncles, Peter Tiscia, and Kirk (Colleen) Mitchell. She was predeceased by her grandfather Peter V. Tiscia; cousins, Monica and Jean Fiscaletti, Aaron Liles, Alex and Lucy Mitchell, Mishea Suttle, Grace Tiscia, Tomas and Ross Overbaugh and Hunter Gaylord. Numerous extended family, great-aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will miss her light as much as we will. Kate attended St. Mary's School, Clinton Heights, Goff Middle School and was a graduate of Columbia High School in 2011. She formed lifelong friendships with those who crossed her path and friends became family. Her smile, her eyes, she will be missed by many forever. If you knew Kate, you knew "K8 is GR8!" "And even if you're not here to stay. I'm happy the Universe allowed your soul to stop by." Friends may visit via Zoom on Wednesday from 9 - 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Copy and paste this Zoom link into your browser: https://zoom.us/j/95706538258 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Katherine's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020