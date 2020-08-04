Millington, Katherine F. WYNANTSKILL Katherine F. Millington, 96, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Quogue, Long Island, she was raised in Troy and resided in Wynantskill for the last 40 years. Kate was the daughter of the late Augustine F. and Constance Jackson Coyne; and wife of the late George J. Millington. Kate worked as a retail clerk at Denby's and Carl Co. then School 16 as a lunch aide. Kate was a communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill and a member of Zion UCC Fellowship Group of Taberton. She is survived by her three children, Constance C. (Joseph) Printsky, Jean (Joseph) DiMeo and George J. (Marcia Biittig) Millington; her loving grandchildren, Megan (David Orologio) Printsky, Michelle (Michael) Halloran, Christine DiMeo, Erika (Frank) Putallaz, Christopher (Patricia) Millington, Tami (Rick) Fearnley, Melissa (Greg Hoffman) Millington, and Paul Millington; her 16 great-grandchildren Kit, David and Chloe Orologio, Brendan and Morgan Halloran, Ashley and Antonio DiMeo, Sami and Aaliya Abbas, Abigail and Frank Joe Putallaz, Genna and Geanna Hoffman, Claire, Aidan and Kyle Millington; her sisters-in-law, Kathleen Millington and Joan Millington; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday August 7, in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill. Please note that social distancing, facial covering and occupancy limitations are required. For online condolences, please visit www.wynantskillfh.com