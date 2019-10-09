Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine G. Doak. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Inc 1503 Union Street Schenectady , NY 12309 (518)-346-3881 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Inc 1503 Union Street Schenectady , NY 12309 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Jones Funeral Home Inc 1503 Union Street Schenectady , NY 12309 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doak, Katherine G. SCHENECTADY Katherine G. Doak, 86, of Schenectady, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. "Kathy" was born on June 21, 1933, to the late Edith and Felix Micheli of Schenectady. She attended Mont Pleasant High School. On Christmas Eve 1950, Kathy married the love of her life, Robert E. Doak, prior to Robert being deployed to the Korean War. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2014. Starting her working career at Barney's in downtown Schenectady, she gave up her working ambitions to raise a family - Vicki (Doak) Affinito, Linda (Doak) Duell and David Allen Doak. Kathy loved and cared for her family above all else. She was an avid sports fan and she loved the New York Yankees, especially Paul O'Neill and Derek Jeter. She attended all of her grandsons sporting events. Vacationing to Cape Cod was a favorite spot and camping at Wells State Park, Moffett's Beach and Moreau State Park were some of her favorite places to go. She loved to read, cook (that German potato salad and baked beans), eat out and shop as she had QVC on speed dial and came to know her mail man very well with all the packages she received. She loved to "spend money." Kathy was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert; her son David; and her brother Francis Micheli. Survivors include her daughter Vicki Affinito and husband Mike, daughter Linda Duell and husband Jim; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Duell, Josh Duell, Cris (Alix) Affinito, and Jeremy (Jess) Affinito; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bryce Duell, Dominic and Tony Affinito; siblings, Felix (Joe) Micheli, William (Helen) Micheli, Elizabeth "Betty" Brown; sister-in-law Pat Micheli and brother and sister-in-law Ernie and Karen Kilinski. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Park View Cemetery with her husband and son. Any memorial contributions may be made to or the . To leave condolence messages for Kathy's family please visit







Doak, Katherine G. SCHENECTADY Katherine G. Doak, 86, of Schenectady, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. "Kathy" was born on June 21, 1933, to the late Edith and Felix Micheli of Schenectady. She attended Mont Pleasant High School. On Christmas Eve 1950, Kathy married the love of her life, Robert E. Doak, prior to Robert being deployed to the Korean War. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2014. Starting her working career at Barney's in downtown Schenectady, she gave up her working ambitions to raise a family - Vicki (Doak) Affinito, Linda (Doak) Duell and David Allen Doak. Kathy loved and cared for her family above all else. She was an avid sports fan and she loved the New York Yankees, especially Paul O'Neill and Derek Jeter. She attended all of her grandsons sporting events. Vacationing to Cape Cod was a favorite spot and camping at Wells State Park, Moffett's Beach and Moreau State Park were some of her favorite places to go. She loved to read, cook (that German potato salad and baked beans), eat out and shop as she had QVC on speed dial and came to know her mail man very well with all the packages she received. She loved to "spend money." Kathy was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert; her son David; and her brother Francis Micheli. Survivors include her daughter Vicki Affinito and husband Mike, daughter Linda Duell and husband Jim; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Duell, Josh Duell, Cris (Alix) Affinito, and Jeremy (Jess) Affinito; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bryce Duell, Dominic and Tony Affinito; siblings, Felix (Joe) Micheli, William (Helen) Micheli, Elizabeth "Betty" Brown; sister-in-law Pat Micheli and brother and sister-in-law Ernie and Karen Kilinski. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Park View Cemetery with her husband and son. Any memorial contributions may be made to or the . To leave condolence messages for Kathy's family please visit www.jonesfh.net Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.