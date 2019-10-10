Katherine G. Doak (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
12309
(518)-346-3881
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home Inc
1503 Union Street
Schenectady, NY 12309
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Doak, Katherine G. SCHENECTADY Katherine G. Doak, 86, of Schenectady, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kathy was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; her son, David; and her brother, Francis Micheli. Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Affinito and husband, Mike, daughter, Linda Duell and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Duell, Josh Duell, Cris (Alix) Affinito, Jeremy (Jess) Affinito; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bryce Duell, Dominic and Tony Affinito; siblings, Felix (Joe) Micheli, William (Helen) Micheli, Elizabeth (Betty) Brown, sister-in-law, Pat Micheli and brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Karen Kilinski. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park View Cemetery. Any memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the . www.jonesfh.net

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.