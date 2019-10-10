Doak, Katherine G. SCHENECTADY Katherine G. Doak, 86, of Schenectady, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kathy was predeceased by her parents; husband, Robert; her son, David; and her brother, Francis Micheli. Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Affinito and husband, Mike, daughter, Linda Duell and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Duell, Josh Duell, Cris (Alix) Affinito, Jeremy (Jess) Affinito; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bryce Duell, Dominic and Tony Affinito; siblings, Felix (Joe) Micheli, William (Helen) Micheli, Elizabeth (Betty) Brown, sister-in-law, Pat Micheli and brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Karen Kilinski. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park View Cemetery. Any memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the . www.jonesfh.net
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2019