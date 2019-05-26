Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Gregaydis, Katherine TROY Katherine Gregaydis, 91 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Frances Gatto Casale; and the beloved wife of the late John Gregaydis. In her early years, Katherine was employed at Tiny Tots in Troy. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and working around her flower garden and mostly spending time with her family. Katherine was a kind and generous person that was always willing to help a friend in need, she will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her children, John (Kay) Gregaydis, Fran (Tom) LaRose, and Chris LaFerriere. Sister of Mary Sontz, and the late Rita Cooper and Janet Pontore. Katherine was the proud grandmother of Chrissy, Tommy, Keith, Suzanne, Todd, Jason, John Paul, Mikey, Bobby, Josh and Justin. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Katherine's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff, especially Brie, at the Community Hospice for all the care and compassion that was provided. The funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday from the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Joseph's Church where at 9:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.







