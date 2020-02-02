Loetterle, Katherine H. WESTERLO Katherine H. Loetterle (Salisbury), 95, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1924, to the late Eugene and Emma Van Dyke Salisbury. Katherine was predeceased by her husband William E. Loetterle Jr.; son William E. Loetterle III; and sisters, Millie Oliver, Margaret Sager, Marie Sager and Emma Martinese. She is survived by her son Richard Loetterle (Anne); and daughter in-law Susanne Loetterle; grandchildren, William E. Loetterle IV, Jonathan Loetterle, Monique Haller (William), Valerie Cesare (Frank) and Richard Loetterle Jr.; great-grandchildren, Allison Haller, Ryan Haller, Ayden Loetterle, Laiyla Loetterle; and several nieces and nephews. Katherine was raised in Albany and Colonie. She was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Albany and a member of the Westerlo Reformed Church. She volunteered for Senior Services of Albany for more than 20 years and modeled for Senior Services at O.T.B. She volunteered as an ambassador at Albany International Airport for over 14 years. Katherine enjoyed cruises and senior trips to many places. She was a member of the Eastern Star, The Berne, Rensselaerville and Greenville Seniors. For many years she worked at Balsam Shade in South Westerlo and also as a waitress at Mountain Brau House in Roundtop. She met her husband William Loetterle while waitressing at the Wheel Inn. Together along with their children they worked many years on the Loetterle Family Farm in Westerlo. Katherine and her family would like to give a special thanks to June Sherman for all the special care given by her the last few years. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. She will then be privately cremated. Burial of her ashes will be in the Rensselaerville Cemetery on Wednesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine's name may be made to the Berne Senior Center. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020