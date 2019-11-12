|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine H. Thompson.
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc
|
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
A J Cunningham Funeral Homes Inc
Thompson, Katherine H. EAST BERNE Katherine H. Thompson, 84, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at home. She was born on February 10, 1935, in Staten Island to the late Joseph and Elsie Restigini Arena. She was raised on Cole Hill Road in East Berne and graduated from Berne Knox School in 1952. Kay worked at Berne Knox Westerlo School as a teacher's assistant for 29 years and then was a substitute teacher's assistant for 11 years. She enjoyed helping the elderly, helping with the Westerlo Summer Program, and loved to socialize. She also enjoyed word search puzzles, playing solitaire card games, doing arts and crafts, cooking, and baking. She was known for her Christmas Sherry Wine Cakes. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Merle Thompson; her sons, Stephen and Randolph Thompson; and her siblings, Anna Michaels and Joseph Arena Jr. Kay is survived by her children, Kimberly (Kevin) Slingerland and Jeffrey (Fran) Thompson; her grandchildren, Shane (Billie-Jo) Slingerland, Shelby (Doyle) Shaver, Natoshia (Kevin) VanValkenburg, and Shannon (Trent) Shaver; her great-grandchildren, Blake, Brody, Bradynn, Laiken, Molly, and Chaselyn; her sisters, Angelina Vinciguerra and Rosalie Azzue; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in the South Berne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the , 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY, 12110 or to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 or to the Suicide Prevention Center of New York, 150 Broadway, #301, Menands, NY, 12204. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|