Irwin, Katherine KINGWOOD, TEXAS Katherine Irwin passed peacefully on November 27, 2019. She was born in Albany, N.Y. on January 22, 1957. She grew up locally in Latham where she graduated from Shaker High School and spent her days playing tennis. Upon graduating, she moved to Daytona Beach to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where she met her husband of 39 years, Richard. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science and Aviation Management, the two were married in the autumn of 1980 here at St. Ambrose Catholic Church and moved to Kingwood, Texas where they started their family. Katherine was offered a job as a pilot for a preeminent international airline and honorably declined the offer to raise their two children, Christopher and Courtney. In addition to raising their family, Katherine was a part of the H.R. department in the retail industry where she would demonstrate her keen sense of humor and wit by telling a few jokes whether to coworkers or clients, but always delivering them with a genuine smile and caring heart. Katherine was preceded in death by her generous and loving parents, Marcia and Francis Von Stetina. She is survived by her husband Richard; and their two adult children, daughter Courtney (husband Jonathan) Levy; and son Christopher Irwin. She is also survived by her four siblings, Mark Von Stetina, Gary Von Stetina (wife Maureen), Jean Scammacca (husband Mike), and Joe Von Stetina (wife Paula) as well as many much-loved nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Along with her commitment and dedication to spending time with family, Katherine never met a fine china pattern she did not love (or could not identify - even on the silver screen!) She was enchantingly sarcastic, could always deliver a comical play on words, challenge and solve mathematical problems, source bargains across the nation and get you excited for all the hidden gems along a spontaneous road trip route. Katherine met her endometrial cancer diagnosis in the fall of 2019 with rock solid faith, a courageous and selfless spirit, and constant positivity flowing from mind and heart. Even as she was undergoing treatment, her resilience and optimism helped to sustain those who were there to be her support system. While at home, she passed peacefully on the morning of November 27, 2019, surrounded by her family at the age of 62. On her behalf, we would like to especially thank all her family and friends near and far throughout the years and for their love and support. A funeral Mass for Katherine will be celebrated by Rev. James Walsh on Wednesday, December 18, at 10:15 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, N.Y. 12211. Family and friends are invited to visit with Katherine's family on Tuesday, December 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Dufresne and Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. In lieu of flowers and in tribute to Katherine's generosity of spirit, the family requests that deeds of goodwill be paid forward to both new and familiar faces. Should you wish to make a tribute to her in another way, donations may be made to either St. Pius X Catholic Church located at 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY 12211 or St. Ambrose Catholic Church located at 347 Old Loudon Rd, Latham, NY 12110. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
