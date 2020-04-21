Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nash, Katherine Joan TROY Katherine Joan Nash, of Troy, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, at Eddy Village Green, Cohoes. She was 93. Born on January 23,1927, in Troy, Kay was the daughter of Thomas Aloysius Fox and Mary Anne Bessie Gero. She grew up in Lansingburgh, attending St. Augustine's School. In 1944, she graduated from Catholic Central High School, in Troy. On October 15, 1949, Kay married Thomas H. Nash in St. Augustine's Church. They were married for 49 years, before his passing. Kay was very proud of raising her three daughters, Karen, Diane and Linda Jean. For many years, while they were attending Sacred Heart School, she volunteered in the school's library. Kay always believed in the importance of education. In the late 60's, Kay became employed at the Marine Midland Bank, and then the Union National Bank. Being the first employee to work with the bank's first computer brought her a great sense of accomplishment. Following retirement, Kay enjoyed traveling, and took many trips to Europe with her sister-in-law, Jean Connors Fox. Kay was also active in the East Side Seniors Group, where she enjoyed having a wide circle of friends. She especially enjoyed traveling with them, and being on the winning team in their Bocci League. Kay was an accomplished seamstress and a gifted quilter. As she was very creative and artistic, she excelled in a variety of craft activities. She made many treasured gifts for her family. Reading, attending the theater and ballet performances were also favorite activities. Kay's strength, kindness and generosity will continue to inspire all who loved her. She was a long time communicant of Sacred Heart Church, and later St. Michael's Church. Kay is survived by her daughters, Karen (Robert) Pfieffenberger of Hollis Center, Maine, Diane Nash of Oneonta, Linda Nash Van Amburgh of Wynantskill; as well as her grandson Bobby (Lindsey) Pfeiffenberger of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; granddaughter Laura Pfeiffenberger of Portland, Maine; and her great-grandson Jackson Pfieffenberger. She is also survived by several nieces, Deborah Fox, Eileen Hogan, Lisa Middlebrook, Michelene Wilson, Heliena Fox; and her nephew Tom Fox. Kay was predeceased by her husband Tom; her brothers, Thomas (Heliene), Richard (Jean), Robert (Ann); and her sister, Betty. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to all of the wonderful staff at the Eddy Village Green. Their loving and compassionate care will always be remembered. A private service will be held at the Daniel Purcell Funeral Home in Troy, followed by burial in St John's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's honor to the Eddy Village Green, Elder Enrichment Fund, 421 West Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047, or to St Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Rd., Troy, NY 12180/or on-line.







