Johnson, Katherine L. COLONIE Katherine L. Johnson, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Janu ary 26, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Katherine was the daughter of the late George R. Kendall and Zylphia Mae (Kendall) Lassell. She was the devoted wife of over 25 years to the late Robert Gerden Johnson. Katherine proudly served with the United States Air Force. She was stationed at NATO Headquarters in France for three years. Katherine was a member of the Glenmont Community Church in Glenmont, N.Y. for many years. She enjoyed singing, being part of choirs, gardening, being part of the antique business with Bob and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents and her husband she was predeceased by her daughter Juanita Lee (Anderson) Normann; her brother, George R. Kendall Jr. Katherine is survived by her sons, George R. Anderson, Morey D. Anderson, Douglas (Amy) Anderson; and her stepson, Andrew (Donna) Johnson. She was the proud grandmother of Emily Normann, Paige and Ethan Anderson; two step grandchildren; and great-grandmother of Zylphia Normann. She is also survived by her siblings, Virginia Davey, Robert C. Kendall and Annette Louise Kendall. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremation & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie, N.Y. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covenant House 550 10th Ave., New York, NY 10018 in Katherine's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020