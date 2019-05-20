Parson, Katherine Marie ALBANY Katherine Marie Parson passed away on May 11, 2019. Katherine was born on June 15, 1960, to the late Curtis and Marion (Nelson) Parson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joe Allen and Chester (Gloria) Parson; and nephew, Ramone Parson. She leaves to cherish her memory brother Larry (Anna) Parson of Chicago, sister Michella (Lee) Knox and brothers, Raycine (wife), Nelson (wife), and Terry (Vanessa) Parson all of Atlanta, Ga.; son Amos Simmons; grandchildren, Michael Thompson, DeRon and Anyla Simmons and their mother, Shanell Sprigs, Amarah, Mysonne, and Myangel Simmons; nephew Jason Parson; niece Cheranne Parson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held in the Metropolitan New Testament Missionary Baptist Church, 102 2nd St., Albany, with visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and the funeral service at 12 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 20, 2019