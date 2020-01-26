Katherine Reinke

Guest Book
  • "We miss you, Mom and Dad"
    - Debra reinke
  • "May Kate's spirit soar throughout the magical Catskill..."
    - Sonia Hairabedian
  • - Sonia Hairabedian
  • "Dear Mike, Deb and loved ones, I am heartbroken for you as..."
    - Cindy Delavan
Obituary
Send Flowers

Reinke, Katherine JEWETT, N.Y. Our dear daughter, Kate Reinke, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The last eight years of her life, Kate battled a relentless spine cancer (chordoma). Kate was 32. Kate was an artist, a storyteller, a kind, loving human being and a great friend to so many. Beginning at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 17, we will be gathering at the Brandywine Restaurant in Windham, N.Y. to spend some time sharing our memories and love for Kate. Please join us. Deb, Michael and William Reinke and Joe Caracciolo.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.