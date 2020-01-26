Reinke, Katherine JEWETT, N.Y. Our dear daughter, Kate Reinke, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. The last eight years of her life, Kate battled a relentless spine cancer (chordoma). Kate was 32. Kate was an artist, a storyteller, a kind, loving human being and a great friend to so many. Beginning at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 17, we will be gathering at the Brandywine Restaurant in Windham, N.Y. to spend some time sharing our memories and love for Kate. Please join us. Deb, Michael and William Reinke and Joe Caracciolo.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020