Reith, Katherine ITHACA Katherine Marie Gosse Reith gained her angel wings at the age of 97 on March 25, 2019, after a short stay at Oakhill Nursing Home in Ithaca. She is now with our Lord and Savior, starting her last life's journey with her late husband of 47 years, William Reith; and her loving nephew Dennis Commerford. Katherine was born on February 24, 1922, to the late John and Genevieve Gosse of Albany. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Bergeron Driscoll (Don Woodman) of Newfield, N.Y.; grandson Christopher Driscoll of Denver; and was predeceased by her siblings, Rose Lawlor, Theresa Carusone, Mary Keegan, Dominic Gosse, Anna Hart and Angeline Grady. Kay was a beautiful soul and beautiful woman. Her daughter, grandson and family will miss her greatly. Katherine was known to many as Katie or Kay. For 20 years she kept the Albany area musical entertainment alive through sharing her beautiful singing voice on stage and her "live jukebox" employment with Harmony Music. Kay continued her career working well into her 80's for Stork Diaper Service Inc. and Scotia Linen Supply, Inc. where she was very proud to be memorialized on their employee wall for her length of service and lifetime achievement. Kay was truly an animal lover. Her dogs were always pampered, and she made sure the feral cat community was always fed while she resided on Dana Avenue. For years Kay, her family and friends would celebrate the end of summer on Cape Cod, enjoying the beach, good food and great company. Kay was an avid Yankees fan and never missed a game. The Yankees were her team. With great sadness at the prospect of leaving Dana Avenue after 40 years, she was warmly welcomed by her friends at St. Sophia Apartments, then most recently relocated to her daughter's home in Ithaca. Kay will be dearly missed at family functions for being the life of the party with her singing, jokes and her famous toast; "Up to the lips, over the guums, look out belly here it cuums." Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, March 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lasak and Gigliotti Funeral Home, now located at 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30, at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. The family kindly requests memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or online at











