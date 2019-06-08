Kirk, Katherine S. ALBANY Katherine S. Kirk, 90, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by her beloved family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Betor Simon. Katherine loved spending time with family and friends. She recently celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with her husband Donald J. Kirk Sr. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son Donald J. Kirk Jr., and her daughter Joanne Buckley (Michael); grandchildren, Melissa MacLaughlin (Thomas), Katie Bender (Patrick), Kristin Kirk Meehan, Sara Buckley, and Chad Buckley; great-grandchildren, Thomas, Kate, and Olivia MacLaughlin, Anna and Ryan Bender; brother-in-law Nunzio Hughes, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathie Kirk Patrizio; her grandson Jonathan D. Kirk; and her sisters, Josephine Mokhiber, Elizabeth Zuglan, Helen Simon, Mary Alvaro, Jenny Cafaro, and Marjorie Hughes. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Katherine's family on Sunday, June 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Katherine's funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10, at 10 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the service in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Katherine in a special way may send contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, in memory of Kathie Kirk Patrizio, or to the Jonathan D. Kirk Foundation at the Community Foundation, 2 Tower Place, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave Katherine's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, or obtain directions, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 8 to June 9, 2019