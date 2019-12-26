Secovnie, Katherine S. STUYVESANT Katherine S. Secovnie, 91 of Stuyvesant, N.Y. died Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home. Born September 17, 1928, in Valatie, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Quandock) Youzwak. Katherine was a registered nurse and worked for Columbia Memorial Hospital, Pine Haven Home, Barnwell and the Fireman's Home. She volunteered for area organizations and cared deeply for her family. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Gelhorn of Stuyvesant, Cindy Rinders (Rich) of Fla.; two sons, Paul Secovnie of Hudson and Brian Secovnie (Kristin) of N.M.; one sister, Frances Mackey of Schodack; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, NY. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 27 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls at a later date. In lieu of flowers or for those who wish, contributions may be made to a or the .
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019