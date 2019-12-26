Katherine S. Secovnie (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine S. Secovnie.
Service Information
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY
12184
(518)-758-7031
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie, NY 12184
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Secovnie, Katherine S. STUYVESANT Katherine S. Secovnie, 91 of Stuyvesant, N.Y. died Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home. Born September 17, 1928, in Valatie, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Quandock) Youzwak. Katherine was a registered nurse and worked for Columbia Memorial Hospital, Pine Haven Home, Barnwell and the Fireman's Home. She volunteered for area organizations and cared deeply for her family. She is survived by two daughters, Diane Gelhorn of Stuyvesant, Cindy Rinders (Rich) of Fla.; two sons, Paul Secovnie of Hudson and Brian Secovnie (Kristin) of N.M.; one sister, Frances Mackey of Schodack; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27 at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, NY. Calling hours will be held Friday, December 27 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls at a later date. In lieu of flowers or for those who wish, contributions may be made to a or the .

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.