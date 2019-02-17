Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Slupski, Katherine Scesny GREEN ISLAND Katherine "Katie" Scesny Slupski, 92, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was wife of the late Edward J. Slupski. Born in Cohoes, daughter of the late Konstanty and Sophie Simonik Scesny, she has resided in Green Island most of her lifetime. Katie had been employed by N.Y.S. Workers Compensation for 10 years, retiring in 1993. She was a communicant of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet and had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. She was also a member of the Green Island Senior Citizens Club. She was the beloved mother of Edward (Vivian) Slupski, Michael "Mickey" (Susan) Slupski, Louis and James Slupski; cherished grandmother of Billy, Michele, Michael, Katie, Rachel, Ethan and Evan; loving great-grandmother of Alex, Luca, Ben, Hayden, Charli and Henry; dear sister of Stanley (Marion) Scesny and the late Mary Connery, Joseph, Lawrence and John Scesny. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Community Hospice, especially Cory Russell-Maiello, for the compassionate and professional care given to Katie. Funeral from the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Ave., Green Island on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. and in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet at 10 a.m. Interment will be beside her husband in St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterford. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in memory of Katherine may be made to Community Hospice of Rensselaer County, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144 or Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet, NY, 12189. Please visit







147 Hudson Avenue

Green Island , NY 12183

