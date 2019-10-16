Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine "Kay" (Zayac) Schupp. View Sign Service Information Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home 364 Salmon Brook Street Granby , CT 06035 (860)-653-6637 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Schupp, Katherine "Kay" (Zayac) SIMSBURY, Conn. Katherine "Kay" (Zayac) Schupp of Simsbury, Conn., passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, joining her beloved husband, August Henry "Bud" Schupp Jr., in Heaven. Born in Troy on July 9, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Messick) Zayac, who emigrated to the United States from Ukraine. Kay was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage and spoke the language fluently. She particularly loved holidays and cherished the time she spent sharing Ukrainian traditions and foods with her family and friends. She could sit for hours telling stories of her childhood and all that she had experienced during her long and full life. Kay loved her coffee and sweets and delighted in clipping newspaper articles and coupons. She especially enjoyed keeping up with the comings and goings of the royal family. She loved listening to chorale, classical and symphonic music; radio in the old days, and watching the news on T.V. Kay loved to dress up for special occasions and church. In January 1937, Kay graduated first in her class from the National Training School for Certified Nurses in Albany, beginning her nursing career in the "pre-penicillin" years. She worked at various hospitals and nursing homes in the Troy area. At the end of World War II, while raising her boys, she worked the night shift in the Leonard Hospital and The Eddy Health Care Facility. While attending nursing school, Kay fell in love with Bud and in 1936 they eloped because nursing students were forbidden to be married. They eventually settled near Kay's family in Troy where they raised their two boys, Gary and David. Kay, Bud and the boys were very active members of St. John's Episcopal Church on First Street in Troy. The boys sang in the choir, Bud was on the vestry and Kay volunteered in various capacities. She also served as a docent for the Albany Symphony annual house tour and volunteered for the American Heart Association. Over the years, Kay and Bud made several moves with General Electric. They landed in Cincinnati, Ohio, West Hartford, Conn., Valley Forge Pa., Huntsville, Ala., and Picayune, Miss., eventually returning to the Albany area and making their home in Loudonville. Kay and Bud loved to travel and took a sweeping tour of Europe together. After Bud passed in 1980, Kay remained in the Loudonville area for many years. She traveled to Finland, Ukraine and Portugal as well as California to visit her son, Gary. She enjoyed experiencing the nuances of American life and culture in each of these places. In 2018, Kay moved from Colonie to the Virginia Connolly Residence in Simsbury, Conn. in order to be closer to her family. A few months later she celebrated her 100th birthday in style under a beautiful white tent, surrounded by 100 plus guests and was honored with a special performance by the Marquis of Granby Jr. Ancient Fyfe and Drum Corps. Kay was very happy during her time at Virginia Connolly. Her family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care she received from her aides Edyta, Hanna, and Francisca, who affectionately called her "Kasia." Kay leaves her sons, August Henry (Gary) III. of Fort Myers, Fla. and David Alexander of West Granby, Conn. She was immensely proud of their personal and professional accomplishments, and their families. Kay dearly loved her four grandchildren, Kristen (Ted) Cormier, Laura (Keith) Fetridge, Jamie (Heather) Schupp and Christopher (Colleen) Schupp; and she adored her ten great-grandchildren, Haley, Hanna and Teddy Cormier, Emma, Lily and Zoe Fetridge, Connor and Zachary Schupp and Lucas and Griffin Schupp. She also leaves her sisters, Marion Locke, age 99, of Watervliet and Alexandra Bilyard, 95, of Hayden, Idaho; and four nephews. Kay was predeceased by her daughters-in-law, Candace (2016), and Sandra (2015); and her grandson, David Alexander Jr. (1988). A celebration of life will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 146 1st St., Troy on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. with burial following immediately in Albany Rural Cemetery. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Donations to honor Kay's memory may be made to: Community Scholarship Association of Granby (CSAG)-David A. Schupp, Jr. Scholarship, c/o 64 Higley Road, West Granby, CT, 06090. Arrangements are by the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby.



Schupp, Katherine "Kay" (Zayac) SIMSBURY, Conn. Katherine "Kay" (Zayac) Schupp of Simsbury, Conn., passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, joining her beloved husband, August Henry "Bud" Schupp Jr., in Heaven. Born in Troy on July 9, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Messick) Zayac, who emigrated to the United States from Ukraine. Kay was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage and spoke the language fluently. She particularly loved holidays and cherished the time she spent sharing Ukrainian traditions and foods with her family and friends. She could sit for hours telling stories of her childhood and all that she had experienced during her long and full life. Kay loved her coffee and sweets and delighted in clipping newspaper articles and coupons. She especially enjoyed keeping up with the comings and goings of the royal family. She loved listening to chorale, classical and symphonic music; radio in the old days, and watching the news on T.V. Kay loved to dress up for special occasions and church. In January 1937, Kay graduated first in her class from the National Training School for Certified Nurses in Albany, beginning her nursing career in the "pre-penicillin" years. She worked at various hospitals and nursing homes in the Troy area. At the end of World War II, while raising her boys, she worked the night shift in the Leonard Hospital and The Eddy Health Care Facility. While attending nursing school, Kay fell in love with Bud and in 1936 they eloped because nursing students were forbidden to be married. They eventually settled near Kay's family in Troy where they raised their two boys, Gary and David. Kay, Bud and the boys were very active members of St. John's Episcopal Church on First Street in Troy. The boys sang in the choir, Bud was on the vestry and Kay volunteered in various capacities. She also served as a docent for the Albany Symphony annual house tour and volunteered for the American Heart Association. Over the years, Kay and Bud made several moves with General Electric. They landed in Cincinnati, Ohio, West Hartford, Conn., Valley Forge Pa., Huntsville, Ala., and Picayune, Miss., eventually returning to the Albany area and making their home in Loudonville. Kay and Bud loved to travel and took a sweeping tour of Europe together. After Bud passed in 1980, Kay remained in the Loudonville area for many years. She traveled to Finland, Ukraine and Portugal as well as California to visit her son, Gary. She enjoyed experiencing the nuances of American life and culture in each of these places. In 2018, Kay moved from Colonie to the Virginia Connolly Residence in Simsbury, Conn. in order to be closer to her family. A few months later she celebrated her 100th birthday in style under a beautiful white tent, surrounded by 100 plus guests and was honored with a special performance by the Marquis of Granby Jr. Ancient Fyfe and Drum Corps. Kay was very happy during her time at Virginia Connolly. Her family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care she received from her aides Edyta, Hanna, and Francisca, who affectionately called her "Kasia." Kay leaves her sons, August Henry (Gary) III. of Fort Myers, Fla. and David Alexander of West Granby, Conn. She was immensely proud of their personal and professional accomplishments, and their families. Kay dearly loved her four grandchildren, Kristen (Ted) Cormier, Laura (Keith) Fetridge, Jamie (Heather) Schupp and Christopher (Colleen) Schupp; and she adored her ten great-grandchildren, Haley, Hanna and Teddy Cormier, Emma, Lily and Zoe Fetridge, Connor and Zachary Schupp and Lucas and Griffin Schupp. She also leaves her sisters, Marion Locke, age 99, of Watervliet and Alexandra Bilyard, 95, of Hayden, Idaho; and four nephews. Kay was predeceased by her daughters-in-law, Candace (2016), and Sandra (2015); and her grandson, David Alexander Jr. (1988). A celebration of life will be held in St. John's Episcopal Church, 146 1st St., Troy on Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. with burial following immediately in Albany Rural Cemetery. The family respectfully requests no flowers. Donations to honor Kay's memory may be made to: Community Scholarship Association of Granby (CSAG)-David A. Schupp, Jr. Scholarship, c/o 64 Higley Road, West Granby, CT, 06090. Arrangements are by the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby. CarmonFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close