Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine T. James. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 11:15 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen St. Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Pius X Church Loudonville , NY View Map Committal Following Services Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

James, Katherine T. ALBANY Katherine T. James, 84 of Loudonville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Sibley Cregg. Katherine graduated from St. Vinentian Institute, St. Peter's School of Nursing, and The College of Saint Rose. Katherine lived her life in service to others, whether it be to her family or as a nurse, most recently at the Albany County Nursing Home. Katherine enjoyed a good book, baking cookies for her grandchildren, and traveling. She was the wife of 53 years of the late Ronald W. James Sr.; mother of the late Timothy Jude James, Mary Katherine Flaherty (David), Ronald W. James Jr. (Lynn), Eileene Armenia (Francis), Sheila Flanagan (Joseph), and Margaret Andre (Rodney); cherished grandmother of Brendan and Jack Flaherty, Brady and Alexis James, Margaret and Theresa Armenia, Sean, Stephen, and Deirdre Flanagan, Katherine and Nicholas Andre; sister of Eileene Phillips of Medway, Mass. and Thomas Cregg of Syracuse, N.Y. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Katherine's family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, January 25, at 11:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, at 12 p.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In acknowledgment of the excellent care provided at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc., 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit











James, Katherine T. ALBANY Katherine T. James, 84 of Loudonville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Sibley Cregg. Katherine graduated from St. Vinentian Institute, St. Peter's School of Nursing, and The College of Saint Rose. Katherine lived her life in service to others, whether it be to her family or as a nurse, most recently at the Albany County Nursing Home. Katherine enjoyed a good book, baking cookies for her grandchildren, and traveling. She was the wife of 53 years of the late Ronald W. James Sr.; mother of the late Timothy Jude James, Mary Katherine Flaherty (David), Ronald W. James Jr. (Lynn), Eileene Armenia (Francis), Sheila Flanagan (Joseph), and Margaret Andre (Rodney); cherished grandmother of Brendan and Jack Flaherty, Brady and Alexis James, Margaret and Theresa Armenia, Sean, Stephen, and Deirdre Flanagan, Katherine and Nicholas Andre; sister of Eileene Phillips of Medway, Mass. and Thomas Cregg of Syracuse, N.Y. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Katherine's family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, January 25, at 11:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, at 12 p.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In acknowledgment of the excellent care provided at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc., 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close