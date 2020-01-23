James, Katherine T. ALBANY Katherine T. James, 84 of Loudonville, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Eva Sibley Cregg. Katherine graduated from St. Vinentian Institute, St. Peter's School of Nursing, and The College of Saint Rose. Katherine lived her life in service to others, whether it be to her family or as a nurse, most recently at the Albany County Nursing Home. Katherine enjoyed a good book, baking cookies for her grandchildren, and traveling. She was the wife of 53 years of the late Ronald W. James Sr.; mother of the late Timothy Jude James, Mary Katherine Flaherty (David), Ronald W. James Jr. (Lynn), Eileene Armenia (Francis), Sheila Flanagan (Joseph), and Margaret Andre (Rodney); cherished grandmother of Brendan and Jack Flaherty, Brady and Alexis James, Margaret and Theresa Armenia, Sean, Stephen, and Deirdre Flanagan, Katherine and Nicholas Andre; sister of Eileene Phillips of Medway, Mass. and Thomas Cregg of Syracuse, N.Y. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Katherine's family on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, January 25, at 11:15 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville, at 12 p.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. In acknowledgment of the excellent care provided at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc., 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020