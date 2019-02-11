Melville, Katherine T. TROY Mrs. Katherine T. Majer Melville joined her loved ones in heaven on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Troy in 1939, she was the daughter of the late John A. Majer and Barbara Oeffler Majer. Mrs. Melville was a longtime employee of New York State, starting with the Labor Department, then DMV, and ending in the executive chamber for the governor. She was an avid bowler in Troy and Albany, but her true passion was reading and crosswords. She also loved knitting, crocheting, and sewing; skills she learned from her grandparents. Katherine, who was known as Katie by her friends and Kosh by her family, was a very intelligent and stubborn Leo, which made her a successful single parent. She was wise, loving, and very protective of her children and grandchildren. Katherine was predeceased by her husband, Warren A. Melville (1975), her daughter, Kathleen L. (1965), and her sons, Matthew A. (1962), and Michael W. (2000). She is survived by her siblings, Richard Majer (Heather) of Hamburg, N.Y., Barbara Webster (John) of Queensbury, John Majer of Troy, and Michael Majer (Sandy) of Troy; her children, Mark E. Melville (Mary) of Pleasantdale, Kelly L. Melville of Troy, and Kimberly E. Martini (William) of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Joseph W. Mamone (Tamara) of Troy, Dr. Toni M. Melville of North Carolina, Michael W. Melville Jr. (Jennifer) of Troy, and Andrew M. Melville (Jasmyne) of Troy; her great-grandchildren, Landon Michael and Nova Inez; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 3 6 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy, Prayer services will begin 6 p.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating.
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3541
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2019