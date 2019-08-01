Barrett, Kathleen A. ALBANY Kathleen A. Barrett, 68, entered eternal life on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Albany to the late William E. O'Brien and Alice M. Smith O'Brien. Kathleen worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist for St. Peter's Hospital where she developed many friendships with her co-workers. Most recently she was a local district Democratic inspector for the Albany County Board of Elections. But the most important role to Kathleen was being the foundation stone to her family. Her outgoing personality shined while attending sporting events for her children and grandchildren. She was also an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. Kathleen was a member of the Ladies Auxillary at the Joseph E. Zaloga Post. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to Richard J. Barrett; loving mother of Kerry A. Mendez (Wilson), Richard A. Barrett (Tara) and Katie C. O'Connor (Neil); devoted grandmother of Kevin, Justin and Aidan Mendez, Ashley, Kendall and Owen Barrett, Ryan, Emma and Kara O'Connor; sister of William O'Brien (Karen) and Joan Sandwick (William). Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and her canine companion, Tucker. The family wishes to thank all the staff at St. Peter's Hospital I.C.U. for their exceptional care of Kathleen during her illness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kathleen's family on Friday, August 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 3, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, Albany thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Those desiring may send a remembrance in Kathleen's memory to Reverend John Bradley Scholarship Fund at Blessed Sacrament School, 605 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a special message for the family, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019