Kathleen A. Daoust (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
W C Brady's Sons Inc
97 Mansion St
Coxsackie, NY
12051
(518)-731-8000
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Coxsackie, NY
Obituary
Daoust, Kathleen A. COXSACKIE Kathleen A. Daoust, age 68 years of Coxsackie, passed away on November 20, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. She was born on November 7, 1951, in Catskill. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours at The W.C. Brady's Sons, Inc. Funeral Home, 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie on Sunday, November 24, from 12 - 4 p.m. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 25, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's R.C. Church, Coxsackie. Interment will follow in the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Coxsackie. Condolences may be made at wcbradyssonsinc.net.

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2019
