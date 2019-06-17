Kathleen A. Fernett (1951 - 2019)
Fernett, Kathleen A. TROY Kathleen A. Fernett, 68, of Troy passed away at Samaritan Hospital on June 3, 2019. Kathleen was a loving mother who enjoyed playing Bingo and cards. She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Danielle) Fernett and Patrick (Shannon) Fernett; brother, Danny Moore; grandchildren, Tobiaz Fernett, Fanci Fernett, Alex Salzer, Haely Angier and Cady Loveday. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on June 17, 2019
