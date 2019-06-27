Hemstreet, Kathleen A. COHOES Kathleen A. Hemstreet, 62, died suddenly at her residence Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born and educated in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Michael Marriott and Anne McLaughlin. Kathy has been a Cohoes resident for the past five years and lived in Amsterdam for many years prior to that. She worked as a CNA at Wilkinson Center in Amsterdam until she had to retire due to disability. Kathy loved being a caregiver. Whether it was taking care of her family, those struggling with addiction, or taking in dogs and cats, she simply loved to help. She also volunteered at the Cohoes Senior Center where she made many good friends. She believed in placing family first always being a very dedicated Mother, Nana, and Great Nana. She was the loving mother of Hollie Imburgia of Lake Tapps, Wash., Sallee Ramm (Eric) of Cohoes and Amanda Hemstreet of Amsterdam and the sister of Joseph Warren of California, Patricia McLaughlin and Sharon Kooz, both of New Jersey, and the late Richard Warren. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Alexis, Nicolas, Joshua, Christopher, Lucas and Nathan; her great-granddaughter, Lilly; her former husband, Joseph Hemstreet; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 3, at 7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary