Rinella, Kathleen A. ALBANY Kathleen A. Rinella, 80 of Loudonville, went to her heavenly reward on November 29, 2019. Born and educated in Albany and a resident of Loudonville for 57 years, Kathie was the daughter of the late Frederick and Ester Fahey and sister of the late Janet Fahey. She graduated from The College of Saint Rose in 1961 with a degree in elementary education and taught for two years at Maplewood Elementary School and 15 years at Good Shepherd Nursery School, alongside her dear friend, Raye Goodfriend. Kathie is survived by Salvatore, her husband of 57 years; and their six children, Dr. Michael A. Rinella of Albany, Stephanie R. Deters (Keith) of Niskayuna, Kathleen A. Rinella of Croydon, Pa., Salvatore P. Rinella (Heather) of Selkirk, Christopher D. Rinella of Poughquag, and Susan T. Clements (Patrick) of Spencerport; and her 13 beloved grandchildren, Nicole, Anthony, Arianna, Alexis, Sienna, Riley, Aiden, Irelyn, Greyson, Sophia, Landon, Chloe and Iris. She is also survived by her brother Dr. David Fahey and his wife Mary Fuller; her sister-in-law Antoinette Damian; as well as many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to McVeigh Funeral Home on 208 North Allen Street from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, December 6. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Church in Loudonville on December 7, at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery to Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Menands. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019