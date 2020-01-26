Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Kathleen Alyce Hathaway


1941 - 2020
Kathleen Alyce Hathaway Obituary
Hathaway, Kathleen Alyce HAMPTON MANOR Kathleen A. Mara Hathaway, 79 of Hampton Manor, passed away on January 23, 2020, at The Eddy Heritage House in Troy after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Albany in 1941 to the late Thomas D. Mara and Catherine M. Winslow Mara. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Hathaway. Kathleen was a graduate of The Academy of Holy Names in Albany. She attended the Albany Occupational Center and received her diploma in licensed practical nursing. After raising her children, she returned to school for her A.A.S. degree in nursing at The Junior College of Albany receiving high honors in the program. Kathleen was very active in the special needs community with her daughter, Patty, who has Downs Syndrome. She spent a great deal of her career working as an R.N. in community residences for people with disabilities at the Center for the Disabled, The Association for Retarded Citizens, and also Living Resources, all in Albany. She was a long-time resident of Hampton Manor in Rensselaer, and a member of St. Mary's Church. Kathleen in survived by her four children, Darlene A. Hathaway, Jennifer L. Mende Hathaway, Patricia A. Hathaway, and James T. Hathaway. She has three grandchildren, Mara K. Zotto, Richard C. Zotto, and Nicholas J. Navarro. She is also survived by her three siblings, Thomas D. Mara (Danny), Deloras Poissant (Mickey), and Rosemary Mara (Terry). A memorial service is being planned for a later date in the spring and will be announced.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020
