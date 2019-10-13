Anello, Kathleen SLINGERLANDS Kathleen Anello, age 94, wife of the late Mario Anello, died October 10, 2019, after a brief illness at St. Peters Hopice Inn in Albany. Kathleen was born in the Bronx, N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents Mary Kerrigan Connolly and Thadius Connolly; and her brother John F. Connolly. She was a graduate of Hunter College and John Hopkins School of Nursing. She was employed as an RN for Seagrams for several years. Kathleen loved to read, travel, sew and spend time with her family. She and Mario traveled throughout the U.S. and Europe. After living in Ardsley, N.Y., Kathleen lived happily at the Beverwyck in Slingerlands, N.Y. for many years. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. A wake will be held at Meyers Funeral Home, Monday, October 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 15, at 9:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, 40 Hopewell St. Albany, NY.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019