Stallmer, Kathleen Ann CLIFTON PARK Kathleen Ann Stallmer, 80, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Troy; and was the daughter of the late Emmett and Rita "Dolly" Roarke Grogan; and the beloved wife of Joseph P. Stallmer who passed away on July 20, 2013. Kay was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, Class of 1957. She began her career with the New York State Department of Labor. After marrying Joe in 1963 and relocating to Virginia, she was employed by the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon. After returning to New York to be closer to family, Kay spent over 25 years with the IRS before retiring from a long distinguished career in Federal Service. During her retirement years, she played MahJong with friends and enjoyed teaching others the game. She was an avid reader and she and Joe enjoyed traveling in their later years. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, sense of humor, happy-go-lucky nature, loving spirit, and the ability to always find a silver lining in every cloud. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Devoted mother of Colleen Stallmer, Mary Ann Jones (Todd Martinovich), Patricia Stallmer, Erin Roberts, Meghan Weisbeck (Joseph) and Sean Stallmer; loving sister of Rita Duncan (David) of Brunswick, and the late Betty Bassett (Donald) of Clifton Park, and the late Sister Gail Grogan, MMB; sister-in-law of John Stallmer (Irene) and Thomas Stallmer (Marlene); cherished grandmother of Taylor Estes, Anna Jones, Trevor Jones, Gavin Orr, Logan Orr, Finnegan Roberts, Kason Weisbeck and Colton Weisbeck; also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions remembering Kay may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Please feel free to express your on-line condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com