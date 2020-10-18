1/1
Kathleen Ann Stallmer
Stallmer, Kathleen Ann CLIFTON PARK Kathleen Ann Stallmer, 80 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully after a very brief illness on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She was the daughter of the late Emmett and Rita "Dolly" Roarke Grogan; the beloved wife of Joseph P. Stallmer; devoted mother of Colleen Stallmer, Mary Ann Jones (Todd Martinovich), Patricia Stallmer, Erin Roberts, Meghan Weisbeck (Joseph) and Sean Stallmer; loving sister of Rita Duncan (David) of Brunswick, the late Betty Bassett (Donald) of Clifton Park and the late Sister Gail Grogan, MMB; sister-in-law of John Stallmer (Irene) and Thomas Stallmer (Marlene); cherished grandmother of Taylor Estes, Anna Jones, Trevor Jones, Gavin Orr, Logan Orr, Finnegan Roberts, Kason Weisbeck and Colton Weisbeck; also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, October 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. and to attend the Mass of Christian Burial that morning at 11 a.m. both in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings, adhere to social distancing and understand that there are capacity limitations. Interment will be held on Monday, October 26, at 10 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Please gather within the cemetery entrance on the left between 9:35 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
OCT
26
Interment
10:00 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
