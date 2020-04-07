|
|
|
|
|
Watervliet, NY
12189-2225
Bisio, Kathleen BRADENTON, Fla. Kathleen (Prendergast) Bisio, age 91, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who brought love and laughter to her family, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home in Bradenton, Fla. The daughter to the late Grace and Michael Prendergast, Kathleen was born on June 5, 1929, in Troy. She was educated in the Watervliet schools and was employed by New York Telephone Company. Kathleen enjoyed golf, attending the Elks club, shopping trips to Macy's, and wearing anything white. Above all Kathleen loved being with her family and was devoted to her faith. Survivors include her beloved husband of 71 years, Paul V. Bisio whom, she married on September 4, 1949, at St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet; Her children, Paul (Beverly) Bisio of Bradenton, Fla., Michael (Dawn) Bisio Kingston, N.Y., and Mark (Toni) Bisio Niskayuna. Grandmother of Rebecca (Jeff) Bisio, Derek Bisio, Anthony (Sarah) Bisio, Lauren (RJ) DuBois, Catherine (Jake) Newcomb, and Joseph Bisio. Great-grandmother of James, Oliver, Lucas, and Lincoln. Sister to Michael (Keitha) Prendergast. Sister-in-law to Mary (late Ray) Romano. Sister-in-law to Louis (Joan) Bisio. Kathleen is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathleen was predeceased by her sisters, Gracie (Bernie) Taggart and Doris (Vincent) Smith; brothers, William Prendergast whose wife Connie survives, and John Prendergast whose wife Joan survives; brothers-in-law, Joseph Bisio whose wife Judith survives, and Anthony (Glenna) Bisio; sister-in-law, Isabelle Gabriel whose husband Ray, JR. survives. Kathleen was cared for in her final days by her devoted husband and was supported by the Tidewell Hospice team and Home Instead Senior Care in Bradenton, Fla. Her family extends their many thanks and gratitude for the supported care received. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the family under the direction of the Parker Bros. Memorial in Watervliet. Entombment will be in St. Agnes Mausoleum, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Condolence book available at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|