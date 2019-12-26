Romand, Kathleen Bunce LOUDONVILLE Kathleen Bunce Romand, 68, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Rochester, Kathleen was raised in Spencerport, N.Y. and was a 1983 graduate of Siena College where she received her B.S. in accounting. She worked for 30 years at CDTA in Albany and retired in 2013 as a senior deputy comptroller. Kathleen played the clarinet and was a 35 year member of the Yankee Doodle Marching Band in Rensselaer. She loved to travel with her husband and two Labradors in their RV, visiting 48 states. They also cruised to Hawaii, Alaska and the Caribbean. Since retirement, she loved wintering in Florida in Hallandale Beach. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 30 years, Charles T. Romand; her sons, Michael Romand, (Jen), Richard Romand (Ashley) and Thomas Romand, all of Colonie; grandchildren, Kali, Noah, Gino, Rainelle, Isabella, Ashley and RJ; brothers, Jim Bunce (Cathy) of Spencerport and David Bunce (Hoinu) of Savage, Minn.; brother-in-law, James Romand. She was also aunt of Tracey D'Alonzo (Anthony), Kelsie Creamer (Casey), Selvi Bunce, Anna Bunce, James Romand and Nicholas Romand; and great-aunt of James and AJ D'Alonzo. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 27, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Calling hours will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 26, 2019