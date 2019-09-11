Collins, Kathleen WATERVLIET Kathleen Ann Collins, 66, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at her home. Born in Watervliet on April 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred G. and Mary C. Moffre Collins. Kathy was raised in Watervliet and graduated from St. Patrick's Grammar School and Catholic Central High School in Troy, class of 1971. She later graduated from Junior College of Albany as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed as an L.P.N. by Teresian House in Albany for 10 years and various nursing homes working with the elderly. Kathy loved dogs and cats and was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the N.Y. Mets. She was the beloved sister of Michael (Cathy) Collins of Cohoes, Kenneth (Debi) Collins of Latham, Kelly (Mike) Cross of Watervliet and the late Thomas Collins; dear aunt of Michael Collins of Ballston Lake, Aaron Collins of Watervliet and the late Matthew Collins. She is also survived by three aunts, one uncle and several cousins. Relatives and friends may attend the funeral service on Monday, September 16, at 4 p.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet with a calling hour prior from 3-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019