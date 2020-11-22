Bristol, Kathleen E. ALBANY Kathleen E. Bristol, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, after contracting COVID-19 at the adult home where she resided. Kathy was a fun-loving, quirky, free spirit and she was feisty until the very end. Born in Saranac Lake on April 6, 1951, to Ralph and Janet Bristol, Kathy will always be remembered for her friendliness, her fondness for all creatures great and small and her undeniable love for her children and family. Whether stopping traffic to save a snapping turtle, boosting her daughter's spirits by decorating a Christmas tree with only household items, convincing her son to climb a tree to save abandoned raccoons, or even just telling one of her endlessly funny stories, Kathy was always up to something. A 1969 graduate of Saranac Lake High School, Kathy worked in Albany for some time and held various jobs in the Tri-Lakes Region. Her favorite job and the job she held before retiring, was driving bus for the Saranac Lake Adult Center. Kathy is survived by her son Jason Bristol (Lauren) of Albany; her daughter Danielle O'Rourke (Jack) of Brunswick; and her grandchildren, Cheyne, Devon, Hudson, Declan, Avery and McKenzie. She also leaves behind the two women who share her silliness and zest for life, her sisters, Nancy Bristol of Green Island and Laurie Harper (Kevin) of Troy. Kathy also has several nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her very much. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held. A party to celebrate her life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Kathy's name to the Tri-Lakes Humane Society in Saranac Lake.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store