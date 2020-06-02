Kathleen E. Raymond
Raymond, Kathleen E. TROY Kathleen E. Raymond, 61 of Sausse Ave., died Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Irma Rogers Conway. She was a 1978 graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Kathleen was employed by Whitsons Culinary Group at Lansingburgh High School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going with them to Wildwood each summer. She also enjoyed going to Racino and shopping. Survivors include her loving husband Louis Raymond Jr.; her devoted children, Nicole Shanahan (Michael) of Brunswick and Christopher Raymond (Lauren) of Ballston Spa. She was the sister of Thomas Conway of Troy and Daniel Conway (Anna) of Halfmoon; and the proud grandmother of Joshua and Matthew Shanahan and Paisley Raymond. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside committal service will be held Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends may visit at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Free To Be Me Pet Rescue, 154 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
