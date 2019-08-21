Tomich, Kathleen Elizabeth DELMAR Kathleen Elizabeth Tomich, daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Hall, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019, after a ten-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Kathy is survived by John, her husband of almost 50 years; her children, Matthew (Lauren) Tomich and Cindy (Matthias Keib) SanLorenzo; her grandchildren, Julianne and Gemma Tomich, Nicolas and Samantha SanLorenzo and Ava Keib; her brother, Don Hall; and her sisters, Cindy Rancurello and Susan Hall. Kathy is remembered as a kind-hearted and generous woman. She was always ready to provide a place to stay, a meal to eat, an ear to listen, or just a good laugh to share. She offered comfort, care and friendship to many over her lifetime. Kathy believed in giving back. This was reflected in her active participation in various local organizations. She gave her time and talents to the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Birthright, the Junior League of Albany, St. Thomas School, the Regional Food Bank, Five Rivers Environmental Center and others. Her generous nature extended to her professional pursuits as well. Kathy, along with her husband John, owned and operated The White Swan Bed and Breakfast in Slingerlands. Every guest was the recipient of Kathy's natural gift of hospitality, and quickly became a member of the family! Later, Kathy received a certificate in therapeutic crisis intervention. In this capacity, she shared her heart and her talent working with special needs students through Albany County BOCES. Kathy was a proficient and prodigious artist and crafter. She enjoyed quilting, card making, tole painting and oil painting to name only few of her accomplishments. Creating lovely things to give away brought her great joy! But Kathy's real passion was spending time with her family. Nothing made her happier than a house filled with her husband, her children and the absolute treasurers of her heart, her five grandchildren. Kathy will be sorely missed by her family and her many friends. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar. Donations in Kathy's memory may be sent to danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/ KathyTomichMyelomaFund
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019