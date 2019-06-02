Gardner, Kathleen GREEN ISLAND Kathleen "Kathy" Cooper Gardner, 81, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late James T. Gardner, who died on November 7, 2018. Born in Albany, daughter of the late Lawrence and Amelia Pulcher Cooper, she was raised in Troy and moved to Green Island when she married Jim in 1957. A homemaker for most of her lifetime while raising her seven sons, she later went to work at A C Moore in Latham, where she did everything from being a clerk to being a floral designer. She just retired from there on her birthday in March of this year. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Troy and had been an active member of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. She also served as a Cub Scout Den Mother when her boys were growing up. She is survived by her seven sons, J. Thomas (Constance) Gardner of Brunswick, Timothy Gardner of Selkirk, David (Lynn) Gardner of Rensselaer, Richard Gardner of Maplewood, Kevin (Michelle Fortune) Gardner of Green Island, Paul (Julie) Gardner of Valley Falls and Eric (Connie) Gardner of Green Island. She was the grandmother of Richard, Joseph, Sarah, Rebecca, Alexius and Marlena; and great-grandmother of Jaden, McKenna, Tyler, Chase and Jaxson. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. Contributions in memory of Kathy may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019