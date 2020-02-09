Kathleen Gregory

Guest Book
Obituary
Gregory, Kathleen ALBANY Kathleen Gregory passed away on February 6, 2020. She was the daughter of Betty and Donald Gregory. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service which will be held on Tuesday, February 11, in St. Agnes Cemetery at 11 a.m. Contributions in memory of Kathy may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 235 Lark St., Albany, NY, 12210 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020
