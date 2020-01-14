Milton, Kathleen H. COBLESKILL Kathleen H. Milton, 85 of Cobleskill, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Palatine Bridge Nursing Home. Born in Albany, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Harry and Margaretta Rickert Kross. She worked for several years for New York State in the Governor's office. She later worked with her husband for 25 years at their restaurant, Chuck's Bun N Burger in Albany and was last employed as an administrative assistant at the Hammerstone Village Apartment Complex in Cobleskill for about 20 years. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was also predeceased by her sister, Charlene Carnevale; and brother, Harry Kross. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles S. Milton; her devoted daughter, Tina Milton, (Jody Becker) as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 - 5 p.m. at the White Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main St., Delanson. Memorial donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to the Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 40, Howes Cave, NY, 12092.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020