Halleran, Kathleen ALBANY Kathleen Halleran, born on December 22, 1938, passed on July 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John J. and Mary (Lil) Halleran. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Arduini. Kathleen was a people person and loved taking bus trips with her friends. She loved animals especially her beloved cat Cookie. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on August 5, at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com