Burns, Kathleen I. EAST NASSAU Kathleen I. Burns, 81, passed away peacefully late Tuesday night, August 5, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice surrounded by her loving family from a brief illness. She was born March 13, 1939, in Troy to the late Stephen and Irma Radliff. She was the sister to the late William, Grace, Charles and Anne Radliff and Sandra Radliff Verdile. Mrs Burns met and married the late Gerald Burns. Mrs. Burns moved to Albany where she got a job as the first female security guard at Albany International Airport. It was in Albany that Mrs. Burns met Barbara Evans and the two ladies enjoyed a lifelong friendship. Mrs Burns is survived by her children: Robert (Lynne Torello) Burns, Gerald Burns and Shelly Burns (Charles) Whitfield; grandchildren: Robert Burns Jr, Charles Walsh, Matthew Frank, Gerald Burns, Cory Whitfield as well as several nieces and nephews. The Family would like to thank St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice for their support during this time. A private ceremony will be held at a later date by the Family. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
