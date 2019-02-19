Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen I. Patterson. View Sign

Patterson, Kathleen I. SCHAGHTICOKE Kathleen I. Patterson, 85, died suddenly on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her home. Kathleen was born in the mountains of North Carolina to the late Crawford and Letha (Burnett) Creasman. She worked as an executive secretary for Huyck Felt and later was the office manager for Frazier Engineering both in Rensselaer. She was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband James Patterson. She is survived by her son, Stu (Marcy Hayes) Patterson; sister of Martha Eloise Burris, Dorothy Louise Barnette, Betty Jean Justice, Ruth Annette Gunter, Wilma Lucille Thompson, and Janice Gail Hadlock. She was preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Kathleen will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 12 p.m. in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Bloomingrove Cemetery, Defreestville. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.











