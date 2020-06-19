Brisson, Kathleen M. HALFMOON Kathleen M. Brisson, 69, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home in the loving presence of her Lord and family. Kathy was born in Cohoes, a daughter of the late William and Margaret Lauer Brisson. She was a 1968 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School and began her career with the N.Y.S. Department of Criminal Justice. Kathy retired after many years of service as a supervisor in her field. Kathy was loving and kind in her ways; she treasured her family and had an unconditional love for her dogs. She enjoyed sports and was a fan of the N.Y. Giants. She was predeceased by her parents; a sister Barbara Vandenburgh; and a brother-in-law William Wright. Left to cherish her memories and loving ways are her sister, Janet Lynch, her husband Dan and his sons, Daniel and Charles, all of Clifton Park; nieces, Kim (Brian) Austin and Anne Marie (Paula) Vandenburgh; great-nieces and nephews, Christopher Austin, Andrew Austin, Jared Hei and Amanda Hei; fur baby, Sassy; and many cousins and friends. Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford with Father Donald Bourgeois officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home on Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to Adirondack Save a Stray at adirondacksaveastray.org.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 19, 2020.